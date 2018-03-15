Roller Derby Association hosting ‘Littlebillies’ info session on Thursday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City Roller Derby Association is hosting a Littlebillies info night at Bert Bowes Middle School on Thursday evening.

The event is for any girls between the ages of seven to eighteen who are interested in roller derby and want to join the Junior league. Gear will be provided for those that attend who want to try out skating.

The info session will be hosted by coach Jennacide and will be taking place at Bert Bowes from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m on Thursday night.

Admission is free.

Practices for the Littlebillies will be held on Thursday evenings from April 12th through June 21st. Between April 12th to 26th, practices will be held at Bert Bowes from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. From May 3rd through the remainder of the season, they will be at the North Peace Arena from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.