Scarlet Sway finishes CBC Searchlight contest as Top 10 finalists 

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Though the band was not announced today as the grand prize winner of the CBC Searchlight contest, Dawson Creek-based Scarlet Sway still managed the impressive feat of finishing the contest as one of the Top 10 finalists.

Searchlight is an annual competition by CBC Music to discover up-and-coming musicians from across the country, with the winner partaking in a residency at the National Music Centre in Calgary, as well as getting to perform at JUNOFest 2019. The group, which has performed at Northern GrooveFest, CanolaFest, and GrizFest in addition to a number of other local music venues, made the contest’s Top 10 after they ranked in the top five for number of votes cast out of the Top 100 artists.

Advertisement

Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Lance Sampson, a.k.a. aquakultre was announced as the winner of the nation-wide contest on CBC Radio One’s q.