Scarlet Sway makes CBC Searchlight’s Top 10

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek-based Scarlet Sway was announced yesterday as one of the Top 10 finalists in the CBC Music 2018 Searchlight contest.

The group, which has performed at Northern GrooveFest, CanolaFest, and GrizFest in addition to a number of other local music venues, made the Top 10 after placing in the top five for number of votes out of the Top 100 that were announced last week. Searchlight is an annual competition by CBC Music to discover up-and-coming musicians from across the country, with the winner partaking in a residency at the National Music Centre in Calgary, as well as getting to perform at JUNOFest 2019.

Scarlet Sway is joined in the Top 10 by two other bands from B.C.: Vancouver-based The Kwerks who also placed in the top five for votes, and Victoria-based Fallbrigade which was chosen among the other five on the list by CBC Music producers. The contest’s panel of judges, which includes Universal Music Canada V.P. Kristen Burke and Juno Awards President and CEO Allan Reid, will now decide which of the Top 10 artists will be the ultimate winner of Searchlight 2018.

The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. local time on CBC Radio One’s q.