Science World inspired youth at Science Celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The excitement was buzzing at Northern Lights College on Saturday for the Community Science Celebration hosted by Science World.

The college was packed full of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities for all ages. Science World, which is located at the TELUS World of Science in Vancouver, offers regional outreach throughout B.C. to encourage youth to consider science and technology career options.

Advertisement

Throughout the past week, Science World toured the community visiting schools and presenting to youth directly. The Community Science Celebration featured a variety of activities including demonstrations, displays, and hands-on activities tailored to the Peace Region.

Children of all ages could be seen enjoying the hourly show, as well as games based on the predator and prey dynamic, and crafts about local biomes and the human body.

The event ran from 10 am until 4:30 pm at Northern Lights College and was open to all ages.