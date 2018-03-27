SD60 and 59 receiving money for school upgrades

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has handed out $198 million to school districts for the School Enhancement Program. A total of 176 projects from around B.C. will use the funding to make upgrades at local schools.

In Peace River North, $1.2 million will be spent on roof upgrades at Bert Bowes Jr. Secondary, Robert Ogilvie Elementary and at Charlie Lake Elementary and three school buses will be replaced, costing $398,417.

In Peace River South, $2.35 million will be spent on mechanical upgrades at Ecole Frank Ross Elementary and Dawson Creek Secondary and one school bus will be replaced, costing $127,562.

“Students deserve to learn in schools that are well maintained and operating the way they should. That’s why we’ve boosted funding to these programs by more than $20 million over last year,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming. “We are supporting B.C. schools with this funding, so students, teachers and school district staff can focus their energy to where it matters most – in the classroom.”