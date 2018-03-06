Second Show Added – Bordello of the Damned Dinner Theatre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Join the Fort St. John Curling Club will hold the second night of a night of intrigue and murder March 10. The first show on March 3 of Bordello of the Damned Murder Mystery sold-out in just days and due to demand, the Curling Club has added a second show this Saturday.

Stage North Theatre Society will once again perform the dinner theatre murder mystery starting at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $65 plus fees and available at Systems Sound Source or online at Energetictickets.ca. There are only 88 tickets available for this Saturday’s event.

Come in costume or come as you are, to scrutinize evidence and figure out whodunnit while enjoying a fantastic feast. After the murder has been solved, there will be a DJ to help us celebrate.

Sponsored by the Fort St. John Curling Club, the FSJ Oil Wives, and Stage North Theatre Society.