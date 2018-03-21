Senate unanimously adopts Neufeld motion supporting Trans Mountain

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Canadian Senate unanimously adopted a motion introduced by Senator Richard Neufeld urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “bring the full weight and power of his office to ensure that Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project gets completed on schedule” yesterday.

Senior Neufeld gave the notice of motion on February 8th, two days after the Senate held an emergency debate on the current impasse between the B.C. and Alberta governments over the pipeline expansion.

With the motion’s adoption last evening, all members of the Senate have united their voices asking Trudeau and his government to ensure that the expansion is completed on time. The Senate is also asking the Prime Minister’s commitment be “conveyed to the governments of British Columbia and Alberta in a manner that leaves no doubt as to the federal government’s determination to see the project become fully operational within the present timeline.”

“I was delighted when the Senate, as a whole, unanimously adopted my motion,” said Sen. Neufeld. “Senators of all stripes united their voices in support of this major energy infrastructure project that will benefit all of Canada. It sends a strong message to the Prime Minister.”

During debate, Senator Neufeld’s remarks focused on pipeline and tanker safety, two issues that have generated much attention since the pipeline was approved in November 2016. On April 24th, Neufeld and several other Senators will be hosting an event on Parliament Hill with industry leaders to increase public awareness.

“I urge the Prime Minister and his government to provide real leadership on this matter. He needs to remind the BC Government that Trans Mountain is the federal government’s responsibility,” added Neufeld. “He needs to tell Premier Horgan to step aside and cease this non-sense. He needs to send a strong message to all Canadians that further delays, disruptions and disorder will not be tolerated.”

The Senate will also soon begin debating Bill S-245, An Act to declare the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project and related works to be for the general advantage of Canada. Introduced by Independent Alberta Senator Doug Black on February 15th, the Bill also seeks to ensure that the pipeline’s construction not be delayed any further.