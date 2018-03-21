Sign up now for the FSJ Literacy Retro 5K this summer

The Fort St. John Literacy Society will hold the first annual 5K Retro Run this August.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 26 at Northern Light College in Fort St. John. There are only 400 spaces available, so make sure you register right away!

The run starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Run walk, jive or do the hustle dressed in attire from your favourite decade. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s goal of raising $8,000 to expand their free programs offered in our community.

Register now and pay only $35. After July 15, 2018, the cost will be $40 per person.

To register, visit www.energetictickets.ca