Ski Club hosting Fun Loppet next weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is hosting the 2018 Fun Loppet next weekend.

Race package pick-up will take place at noon with the kid’s races taking place from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by the adult races from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Kids 5 years-of-age and under will be in the Bunnies ski group, kids aged 6-12 will be in the classic ski category, with admission set at $5. While anyone thirteen years-of-age and older can participate for $10 which gets them into a skate and ski of 5, 10, or 15 kilometres.

The event is for all skiers of all skills. There will be awards, prizes and a chili dinner.

The registration deadline is Thursday, March 15th at 9:00 p.m. and can be done by visiting: https://zone4.ca/event/74c6d952-1cd8-11e8-93cc-0ad99e951742

The event is set to take place at the Beatton Provincial Park on March 17th.