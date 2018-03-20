Snowfall warning issued for Alaska Highway between Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake

UPDATE as of 10 p.m. – The warning has now changed to include Fort Nelson. The snow is forecast to ease near Fort Nelson by the evening but is expected to continue over southern sections including Sikanni Chief Wednesday night. In addition, northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h will develop over southern sections Wednesday creating local blowing snow.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alaska Highway between Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake.

The warning says 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected overnight into Wednesday morning with the highest accumulation happening near Tetsa River.

The system will then move south bring snow to the B.C. Peace region. Some forecasts show up to 50 cm of snow is possible before the system moves out of the area on Saturday.

See the full warning from Environment Canada below.

Issued at 2018-03-21 03:57 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park, B.C. (088200)

Current details:

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Periods of snow heavy at times will continue mainly over eastern sections tonight due to a deepening arctic air mass. The moist east flow will result in snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm near Tetsa River by Wednesday morning. The snow will ease somewhat on Wednesday with 5 to 10 cm expected.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm in British Columbia and #YKStorm in Yukon.