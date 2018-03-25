Snowfall Warning issued for the South Peace and Pine Pass

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace and the Pine Pass.

A heavy band of snow has stalled over the South Peace and Pine Pass and could bring with it another 10 cm of snow before the band moves to the east overnight.

See the full warning below.

8:20 PM PDT Sunday 25 March 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 10 cm is expected.

A band of heavy snow is stalling over Pine Pass and the southern Peace district this evening. Total snowfall accumulation near 10 cm can be expected before this band moves eastward overnight.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

