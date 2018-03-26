CHETWYND, B.C. — A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Pine Pass this morning, with between 15 and 25 more centimetres of snow expected Monday.

Environment Canada says that a Pacific frontal system moving across the Interior will bring even more snow to Pine Pass. The snow will start this morning and become heavier tonight. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries early Tuesday morning.

Officials are warning motorists to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before they go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.