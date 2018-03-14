Spring Break-up Party back at the Lido Theatre

The LIDO, Fraction Energy Services and Red Boot Entertainment presents Spring Break-Up Party 2018 featuring Country Music rising star JJ Shiplett, live in concert Saturday, April 28th at The LIDO alongside local favourites CC Brooks & The Roadside Distractions.

With a major label debut under his belt, and Nashville knocking at his door, you won’t want to miss this fun, exciting night of country music. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm.

Tickets available this Friday, March 16 at 10:00 am at www.thelido.ca or at Energetictickets.ca