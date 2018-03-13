News Spruce Grove firm awarded contract to develop new off-leash dog parks By Chris Newton -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Spruce Grove, Alberta-based EDS Group will be engaging with residents and leading development of more off-leash dog parks in Fort St. John after the firm was awarded the contract at Monday’s council meeting.

EDS will begin consultations with residents on the location to build a second off-leash dog park in the city later this spring, while at the same time presenting city staff with concepts to improve the existing off-leach park in Toboggan Hill Park. The firm’s $24,990 bid was the lowest submitted during the Request for Proposals process.

When asked by Councillor Byron Stewart about the timeframe, Community Services GM Wally Ferris said that staff plans to have an initial meeting with the contractor at the end of March, before consultations begin shortly thereafter. Ferris added that he was hopeful that a detailed design would be presented this summer, when ground would likely be broken.

The city has budgeted $500,000 for the construction of off-leash parks this year. The development of a dog park was identified as a priority in the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan that was adopted in early 2017.