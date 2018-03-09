Stats show increase in Site C workers in January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has released the latest employment statistics for the Site C dam construction project, which show a workforce population increase in January after the project was given the go-ahead by the provincial government the previous month.

In January, there were 1,743 workers directly employed on the Site C project in some capacity. The number of contractors on site jumped by 159 compared to December, while there were 59 additional engineers and project team members. Those totals stood at 1,195 and 548 respectively.

The number of B.C. residents employed on Site C as contractors jumped from 817 to 983, making up 82 percent of contractors, which is an increase of three percent compared to December. The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors increased by 99, from 322 to 421. PRRD resident contractors jumped from 31 percent to 35 percent of the contractor workforce. Overall, the percentage of Site C’s workforce who hailed from B.C. increased to 86 percent.

Looking at rest of the statistics provided by Hydro shows that there was one more temporary foreign worker employed as a contractor at the dam site, up from four TFW’s in December. There were also only eight apprentices on site during the month, along with 228 women and 118 Indigenous workers.