Sterling Middleton and Team Canada Win World Junior Curling Championships

ABERDEEN, U.K. – Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton and Team Canada have won gold at the 2018 World Junior Curling Championships.

Canada came out strong in the gold medal game leading Scotland 5-2 heading into the ninth end.

A mistake by team Canada in the ninth end left the door open for Scotland to score two and bring the score to 5-4 to start the tenth end.

In the tenth, Team Canada’s skip, Tyler Tardi had to draw to into the four-foot to win the game but missed giving Scotland a point to tie the game and force an eleventh and deciding end.

In the eleventh end, with the hammer, Team Canada scored one more to take the game 6-5 and win the gold medal.

In 2017, Team Tardi was knocked out of the tournament before the semi-finals.

It was the second gold medal of the day for Canada. The women’s team also won gold.

