Storm breaks several more snowfall records over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A late dump of snow in the B.C. Peace Region caused records in both Fort St. John and Chetwynd to fall over the weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa West said that nearly half a metre of snow has fallen in both communities since the storm rolled in during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. West said that as of 7:00 a.m. Monday, the storm had dropped 49 centimetres of snow at the North Peace Airport weather station, while the Chetwynd Airport had recorded 47 centimetres.

According to West, the snow began falling in Chetwynd on Wednesday, setting a new single day snowfall record for March 21st of 11.0 cms. Fort St. John broke snowfall records on both Thursday and Friday, as tallies of 18.9 and 14.4 centimetres of snow were recorded on each day respectively. The previous March 22nd and March 23rd records of 12.7 centimetres and 10.7 centimetres were set in 1940 and 2010 respectively.

The North Peace Airport had a further nine centimetres of snow on Saturday and 5.6 cms on Sunday. Between midnight and 7:00 on Monday morning, three additional centimetres of snow had fallen. The Chetwynd Airport saw the March 24th daily snowfall record of 4.2 centimetres at least tied, though inconclusive data shows the District might’ve gotten closer to nine centimetres.

West said that typically, Fort St. John sees 23.7 centimetres of snow during the month of March. In 2018, the 90.3 cms of snow that has so far fallen at the North Peace Airport weather station is nearly four times the monthly average. And, she said the Energetic City isn’t out of the woods yet.

West explained that the snow in Fort St. John should taper to scattered flurries at around noon Monday, but another wave of moisture is forecast to bring the snow back late this evening. On top of the 2-3 centimetres forecast to fall through the day Monday, another five centimetres is forecast to fall overnight before the snow clears on Tuesday.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Pine Pass today, as the storm is forecast to drop between 15 and 25 centimetres over the Northern Rockies.

After the snow is set to conclude, West added that the white stuff won’t be melting anytime soon. She said that the airflow higher in the atmosphere over the Peace Region will be from the northwest for the next seven days, meaning things won’t likely start warming up until Easter Monday at the earliest.