Streepers finish #1 and #2 in North American dog-sledding championship

FAIRBANKS, A.K. — Fort Nelson residents Bud and Lina Streeper are officially North American sled-dog racing champions after finishing in the top two spots of the GCI Open North American Championships over the weekend.

According to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, the pair, who compete with the Streeper Kennels team, finished in the top two spots after three days of mushing sprints last weekend. Bud Streeper captured his fifth ONAC title after finishing the three spring races in a time of 235:30.6. He finished the final 27.83-mile sprint in 98:41.3.

Lina Streeper took second place on Sunday with a time of 237:00.3. She was sitting in third place on Sunday, but posted the fastest time of the day, finishing the heat in 97:25.1 to leapfrog German racer Michael Tetzner to finish in 2nd place. Buddy Streeper won his first ONAC title in 2003, feats he would repeat in 2007, 2015 and 2016. Mark Hartum of Edmonton rounded out the top five with a total time of 240:58.5.

Story courtesy Fairbanks Daily News-Miner: http://www.newsminer.com/mushing/a-streeper-sweep-buddy-and-lina-streeper-finish-first-and/article_6f2f4890-2b4b-11e8-a86e-7319435ca4a4.html