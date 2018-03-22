Strikers Face Tough Competition at Soccer Provincials

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Northern Strikers overcame adversity in their respective Provincial tournaments last weekend.

The U16 girls played their hearts out in Okotoks, Alberta finishing 5th place overall in the Tier 4 Alberta Soccer Provincials. The team lost their first two games, 4-1 and 4-2 but had a tight third game ending with a tie. In game four, the team was shut-out 5-0.

Regardless of the difficulty, the U16 girls held their heads high and played excellent defence throughout the weekend.

Similarly, the U16 boys played in the Tier 2 Alberta Soccer Provincials hosted in Calgary, Alberta. The team faced stiff competition ultimately having close losses in all their games.

The U16 boys also won the Fair Play Award for their age group and team member, Harrison Sewell tied to claim the title of Top Scorer Overall in the U16 age group.

Finally, the U14 boys worked tirelessly in the Boys U14 Tier 3 Alberta Soccer Championship which was in Edmonton, Alberta. The boys faced two losses and a tie and played remarkably sportsmanlike.

The indoor soccer season is quickly coming to a wrap, but outdoor will be kicking off within the coming weeks.

The Fort St John Northern Strikes will be hosting tryouts for the outdoor season. The full schedule is below.

U13 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 5:30-7: 00 pm

U15 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U17 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 8:30-10:00 pm

U19 Boys Tryouts- April 5th, 2018, 8:00-10: 00 pm

U11 Boys Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 5:30-7:00 pm

U11 Boys Sessions- April 9th, 2018, 4:00-5:30 pm

U13 Boys Tryouts- April 9th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U11 Girls Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U15 Girls Tryouts- April 6th, 2018, 8:30-10:00pm