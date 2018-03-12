Arts & Culture

News Stunning ceramics make a “Pit Stop” at Peace Gallery North for the month of March By Jessica Telizyn -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prince George artists Leanna Carlson and Karin Heathman made a pit stop with their exhibit “Road Trip” at the Peace Gallery North this past Friday.

The exhibition will be running until March 31st at the gallery, featuring both of the artists’ ceramic work. The show features nearly a fifty-fifty split of both Carlson’s and Heathman’s works. Although both artists have vastly different styles, they both say that the theme of road trips suits the combination.

Heathman said that when the pair were discussing the possible show, they decided on the theme of a road trip as it gave them a broad subject to work within.

“Often when you are on a road trip, you might be going to Thanksgiving dinner, the beach or maybe something else! Road trips take you anywhere and gave us endless possibilities as artists”.

Gallery Coordinator Catherine Ruddell said she’s excited to have the exhibit in the gallery for the month. Although Ruddell has only been with the gallery since January, she has enjoyed returning to the Peace Region and working in the local community space.

“although the gallery is booked at a minimum one and a half to two years ahead of schedule, I have truly enjoyed getting to know the artists that are currently booked and what they plan to bring.”

Carlson, who has been practising her ceramic work for over 26 years, said regardless of her experience, pre-show pressure always kicks in.

“I knew coming into this show that I had nearly enough pieces built up, but as the show approached my artist’s brain kicked in. So I made multiple pieces for the show specifically to push my artistic envelope further.”

The opening night of the Road Trip exhibit was Friday from 7 pm to 9 pm and featured live music. The exhibit will be available for viewing at Peace Gallery North until March 31st.