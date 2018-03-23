Tanker truck leaks 17,000 litres of hydrochloric accident on Highway 2

TUPPER, B.C. – A tanker truck carrying hydrochloric acid was involved in a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 2, west of the B.C./Alberta border.

The tanker truck and pup trailer ended up in the ditch with the pup trailer landing upside down.

Initial reports suggested nothing had leaked, but during the offload process, it was discovered that 17,000 litres of the product had leaked from the tanker unit.

Two Environmental Emergency Response Officers with the B.C. Ministry of Environment will be on site Friday to oversee the cleanup.  The trucking company involved is responsible for cleaning up the spill.

Hydrochloric acid is a corrosive, strong mineral acid with many industrial uses.

Crews remain on scene working to clean up the collision.  Motorists should expect delays in the area, but the highway is open to single lane alternating traffic.

