Taylor Fire Department hosting Peace Region Hoselay Competition as part of 60th Anniversary this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Taylor Fire Department is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, and the department is gearing up to welcome firefighters from around Northeast B.C. to the Peace Region Hoselay Competition in May.

Taylor Firefighters Association president Joshua Carrell says that the department is anticipating a high turnout of teams from over 12 different departments who have been invited to the event from as far away as Mackenzie and Fort Nelson. The competition takes place May 25th – 27th this year, and will see firefighters compete in various disciplines including an Old Time Hoseley competition, hose coupling, and hose hockey.

Advertisement

In a letter to Taylor Council, Carrell said that the Association has budgeted roughly $12,500 to host the event, and that it was asking Council to forgive some user fees to host the competition. At Monday’s meeting, Council voted in favour of waiving the fees and allowing the department to use a number of venues in Taylor, as well as providing a sponsorship and other prizes.

Fire Chief Edward Albury said that the fire department is hoping to get additional sponsors for the competition, and that he can be contacted at the Taylor District office for more information.