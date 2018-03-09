Team Tardi to meet Team Scotland in the finals at Worlds

ABERDEEN, U.K.- Team Tardi advanced to the 2018 World Junior Curling Championships after defeating the Americans on Friday afternoon in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The team, which hails from Langley, B.C., is comprised of lead Zachary Curtis, second Jordan Tardi, third Sterling Middleton and skip Tyler Tardi. They are representing Canada after winning Nationals in Quebec earlier this year.

The team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back after scoring three in the third end. Both teams traded stones scored up until the ninth end where the Canadians scored two more to secure an 8-5 win.

They will meet the host and undefeated Scots who edged past Team Switzerland by the score of 5-4 in the other semi-finals on Friday.

The finals are set to get underway at 7:00 a.m. Fort St. John time on Saturday.

To see the results from the tournament visit: www.worldcurling.org/wjcc2018