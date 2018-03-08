Team Tardi to play the Americans in semi-finals at Worlds

ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM – Team Tardi is currently competing at the 2018 World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The team, which hails from Langley, B.C. is comprised of lead Zachary Curtis, second Jordan Tardi, third Sterling Middleton and skip Tyler Tardi. They are representing Canada after winning Nationals in Quebec earlier this year.

They started off the tournament last weekend with victories over Team Switzerland and Team Sweden by the same score of 7-3. They suffered their first loss in Game 3 at the hands of the Scottish in a nail-biter 6-5. The team got back in the win column with victories over the Americans 4-2, followed by a loss to the Chinese 7-5. From that point, the team has gone undefeated as they beat the Norwegians, Koreans and Russians.

Earlier today they improved their record to 7-2 after beating Team Germany 4-2 to secure the #2 seed.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs, as the Canadians will face the Americans in the #2 versus #3 matchup on Friday at noon local time. The winner will advance to the finals to play the unbeaten Scots or Team Switzerland.

To see the results from the tournament visit: www.worldcurling.org/wjcc2018