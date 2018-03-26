Teams Announced For 2018 Junior B Hockey Provincials

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The puck drops for the first game of the 2018 Junior B Alberta Hockey Provincials in Fort St John this Thursday at 1:00 pm.

The Championship features the best Junior B teams in Alberta and will be hosted by the NWJHL Champions and locals; the Fort St John Huskies.

The Huskies went 27:7:0:2 in the regular season edging out the Peace River Navigators. The Huskies automatically earned their spot in Provincials as the hosts so the Peace River Navigators will represent the North West Junior Hockey League.

As well the Red Deer Vipers featuring Fort St John local Cooper Beamish will take on the Huskies. The Vipers won twenty-nine of their thirty-five regular season games, ultimately becoming back-to-back Northern Division Heritage Junior Hockey League Champions.

Similarly, The Coaldale Copperheads earned themselves a spot in the championship as the Heritage South Division Champions. The Copperheads went 24-10-2 in the regular season.

The Beverly Warriors will be looking for gold as they represent the Capital Junior Hockey League as the Western Division Champions.

Similarly, the Wetaskiwin Icemen will fill the arena as they are ranked #1 in the East Division of the Capital Junior League.

The Wainwright Bisons will be striving to take home to championship title as they showcase the best talent in the North East Alberta Junior B Hockey League. The Bisons went 12-1 in their respective playoffs edging out the Frog Lake T-Birds.

Finally, the Calgary Royal Gold Team will be looking to be in medal contention as they head into Provincials. The team went 25-3-2 in the regular season.

Tournament passes are $50 for adults and $30 for youth, while day passes are $20 per adult and $15 per youth. Tickets can be purchased at http://energetictickets.ca/event/alberta-junior-b-provincials/.

Full Schedule of Tournament Below

2018-03-29

1:00 p.m.

Game 1 – Heritage 1 vs Calgary

2018-03-29

4:00 p.m.

Game 2 – NE vs Capital 1

2018-03-29

4:15 p.m.

Game 3 – NW vs Capital 2

2018-03-29

7:00 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies

2018-03-29

8:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Fort St. John vs Heritage 2

2018-03-30

10:00 a.m.

Game 5 – NW vs Heritage 1

2018-03-30

1:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Capital 1 vs Heritage 2

2018-03-30

4:00 p.m.

Game 7 – NE vs Fort St. John

2018-03-30

7:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Calgary vs Capital 2

2018-03-31

9:00 a.m.

Game 9 – Heritage 2 vs NE

2018-03-31

9:30 a.m.

Game 10 – Calgary vs NW

2018-03-31

12:00 p.m.

Game 11 – Fort St. John vs Capital 1

2018-03-31

12:30 p.m.

Game 12 – Capital 2 vs Heritage 1

2018-03-31

8:00 p.m.

Game 13 – Pool A 1st vs Pool B 2nd

2018-03-31

8:30 p.m.

Game 14 – Pool B 1st vs Pool A 2nd

2018-04-01

10:30 a.m.

Game 15 – Loser 13 vs Loser 14

2018-04-01

2:00 p.m.

Game 16 – Winner 13 vs Winner 14