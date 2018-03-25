THAT’S AMORE! FUNDRAISER FOR THE BC CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

BMO and Remax Realty invite you to “That’s Amore!” – a fundraiser in support of the BC Children’s Hospital, Saturday, April 7th at The LIDO Theatre. Enjoy a gourmet Italian meal provided by Il Lago Restaurant and entertainment by Three Souls Entertainment. Door prizes, Raffles, music and dancing and delicious food make for a great date night out or an evening with friends. Get your tickets now!

Ticket Cost

Tickets – $25 plus GST and Service Fees.

Tickets available by calling The LIDO at 250-785-3011, at Systems Sound Source or on Energetictickets.ca.