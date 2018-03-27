Tickets on sale for Northern GrooveFest, feature over eight local bands

Northern GrooveFest is a one day of fantastic local music at the Stonebridge Hotel, presented by Petron Cellular on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

This year the show will feature bands from all over the B.C. Peace including local musician Adam Winn who made the top 100 in the CBC Searchlight contest and Scarlet Sway who made the top 10 ten in that same contest.

The show will feature eight local bands from all over the B.C. Peace on one stage:

Mostly Mayer

Adam Winn and Band

Salt and Water

Travis the Farmer

Rose Prairie Romance

Scarlet Sway

The Montney Coulees

And more

Musicians and bands will play throughout the evening, back to back, which means no stopping the music for at least 5 hours straight!

The lineup for the event was created from an overwhelming number of expressions of interest received earlier this year.

Tickets are now on sale at www.energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source. Tickets are only $25 in advance or $35 at the door. You can also reserve a table of 8 for $30 a ticket.