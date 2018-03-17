Tickets on sale for the 2018 Golden Gloves Championships

Fort St. John and Fivestar Fight League will host the 2018 Golden Gloves Championships this April at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre. Some of the best boxers from across Western Canada will be here for the event April 20 and 21.

The doors each day will open at 5:30 p.m., with preliminaries starting at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets for both nights are $80 for adults or $50 for each night. Student prices are also available at $50 for both nights and $35 for each night.

General admission tickets can be purchased at Energetictickets.ca or at Systems Sound Source in Fort St. John.

You can also enjoy the show from a VIP table for either 8 or 4 people. To buy those tickets, contact Fivestar directly at 250-785-2736 or email [email protected]