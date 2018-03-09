Trackers are 1-1 at playoff tourney in Fort Mac

FORT MCMURRAY, AB. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are currently competing at the Bouchier Division playoff tournament in Fort McMurray.

The Trackers lost a close one to the Grande Prairie Athletic Storm by the score of 4-3 on Thursday night. The boys in blue in white fell behind 1-0 in the opening period before tying it up midway through the middle stanza but gave back the lead two minutes later, as they wouldn’t be able to recover. Curtis Hammond led the way with two assists.

Advertisement

In today’s game with the Fort McMurray Barons, the Trackers used a five-goal first period to claim victory and even their record at 1-1. Connor Kindrat and Devan Minard lead the way with three points each. Goaltender Tyler MacArthur stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Next up for the Trackers is a date with the Whitecourt Wolverines on Saturday. Puck drop is at 11:00 a.m. The game can be watched online on the teams Ustream channel.