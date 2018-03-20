Trackers dominate Burnaby Bulldogs in 2nd Game at Provincials

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers made a strong recovery with an impressive win against the Burnaby Bulldogs in their second game of the 2018 BC Tier 1 Midget Provincials.

Immediately after puck drop in the first period, barely 3 minutes into the game, Duncan Ross slipped the puck into the net with an assist from Curtis Hammond. The Trackers continued to hold off the Bulldogs as they prepared filled the scoreboard.

The Trackers laid on the power in the second period successfully filling the net three times. Fresh in the new period at 1:49, Nick Loewen nailed a slap shot from the bottom of the Bulldogs faceoff circle on the left side. Following at 7:53, Connor Bowie attacked and scored with an assist from Aiden Craig Steele. The Trackers continued to mercilessly beat the Bulldogs as Nathan Brownlee secured the team’s fourth goal of the evening at 17:19. He shot the puck through traffic with the help and assistance of both Aiden Craig-Steele and Connor Bowie.

Heading into the third period, the Trackers lost a portion of their stride. The Bulldogs snuck in their first goal at 3:30 and second at 12:00, tightening it up to 2-4. A few moments later at 13:30, John Herrington loosened the tightening score with the fifth goal for the Trackers and final goal of the evening with the assistance from Aiden Craig-Steele and Connor Kindrat.

The NEBC Trackers successfully held off the Burnaby Bulldogs, finishing the game 5-2.

Head Coach of the NEBC Trackers, Gerard Dicaire, was proud of the boys for their performance in Tuesday night’s game but still saw room for improvement.

“The boys came out of last night’s loss and played solid hockey for forty minutes, but then started creating bad habits in the third period. I am still proud of the guys for coming together and securing their first win at Provincials. Heading into tomorrow’s game, the boys need to do what we have been doing all year long and stick to the game plan and avoid developing the bad habits.”

The NEBC Trackers will play two games this Thursday at 8:00 am vs Saanich and again at 4:15 pm vs Central Okanagan.