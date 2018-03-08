Sports Trackers set for playoffs in Fort McMurray By Brady Ratzlaff -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers hit the road for their playoff tournament in Fort McMurray on Thursday.

The Trackers concluded their regular season on a 10-2-3 stretch that saw them come from 12 points behind the Peace River Royals at Christmas to claim the Bouchier Division crown on the weekend for the first time ever.

The boys now prepare for their playoff tournament in Fort McMurray where they’ll square off against divisional opponents: the Grande Prairie Athletic Storm, Fort McMurray Barons, Whitecourt Wolverines and Peace River Royals.

“We have been playing some really good hockey to close out the season,” said head coach Gerard Dicaire. “Without Connor, we have had guys step up their game which has elevated the overall play of the team. Obviously, we have first place in our sights as the boys know that we can beat every team especially the Royals.”

The Trackers kick off the tournament against the last-place Storm Thursday at 6:30 p.m. All games can be viewed online on the teams Ustream page: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/nebctrackers.

The Trackers’ full tournament schedule is as follows: