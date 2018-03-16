Trackers set to host B.C. Midget Tier 1 Provincials next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are set to host the B.C. Hockey Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championship starting next week for the first time ever.

The boys are coming off their Bouchier Division playoff tournament in Fort McMurray where they started off with a loss to the Grande Prairie Athletic Storm before recording four straight victories including a 3-0 win over the Storm in the finals to claim the division title.

The team is now set to host B.C.’s best from Prince George, Burnaby, Saanich, Central Okanagan, Vancouver and East Kootenay.

“We don’t know much about the teams coming other than Prince George,” said head coach Gerard Dicaire. “We know it is going to be a grind with a possible seven games in five days. The conditioning is there but now we are into the mental part of the season. We get to see who will break first. The boys are chomping at the bit to get going, it will be exciting hockey.”

The boys open up the tournament versus Prince George on Monday at 7:15 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The full schedule can be viewed below.

Monday, March 19

6:45 PM Opening Ceremonies

7:15 PM vs Prince George

Tuesday, March 20

4:15 PM vs Burnaby Minor

Wednesday, March 21

8:00 AM vs Saanich

4:15 PM vs Central Okanagan

Thursday, March 22

7:15 PM vs Vancouver Thunderbirds

Friday, March 23

1:30 PM vs East Kootenay

7:30 PM GOLD MEDAL FINAL

All games will be played at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.