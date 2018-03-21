Trackers shut out by Saanich in third game at Provincials 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers weren’t able to repeat their dominant performance on Tuesday night against the Burnaby Bulldogs, and were shut out against the Saanich Braves on Wednesday morning.

The Trackers his the ice against the Braves this morning at 8:00 at the North Peace Arena. Trackers goaltender Tyler McArthur and Braves goalie managed to turn away all shots in what was a relatively tame first period. Devan Minard was assessed the lone penalty for Northeast BC, while the Trackers went 0-for-2 on the powerplay. Shots on goal were 11-6 in favour of the team from the Capital Region.

Saanich would open the scoring just over two minutes after the first intermission, though the Trackers kept playing with intensity. Unfortunately, bounces weren’t going the team’s way as the Braves would add another pair of goals before the period ended.

Northeast BC ramped up their intensity in the third intermission, but unfortunately the Braves would add another goal with just over six and a half minutes remaining. Though the Trackers managed to get a powerplay in the final three minutes, they weren’t able to find an opening and ended up getting blanked by Saanich 4-0.

Trackers assistant coach Gavin Brandl said that while the team did put in a solid effort in this morning’s game, their execution wasn’t quite there.

“We had some opportunities to put pucks to the net early that we didn’t really take advantage of. We knew that they were a team that was gonna look for some stretch plays, and they converted on that 2-on-1 where the guy gets behind our d-men. Just a couple miscues but overall I don’t think you could really fault our effort today. We’ll just refocus and get ready for the next one.”

With the loss, the Trackers now sit 1-2 after their first three games of the tournament, tied with Burnaby. As of 11:15 Wednesday morning, the Vancouver Thunderbirds and Prince George Cougars currently lead the round robin with five points each, while both the Braves and Central Zone Rockets have 3 points with records of 1-1-1.

The Trackers will be looking to rebound Wednesday afternoon against the Rockets. Puck drop at the North Peace Arena is at 4:15 p.m.