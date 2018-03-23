Trackers Shut Out Vancouver Thunderbirds

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers dominated the North Peace Arena Thursday night, shutting out the Vancouver Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds, an extremely tough opponent, heading into the game, hadn’t lost a single game in the 2018 BC Tier 1 Midget Hockey Provincials.

The Trackers worked tirelessly to keep the Thunderbirds out of their net. 16:51 into the first period, the boys made their move. After a smooth transition by Tyler Turner, Aiden Craig-Steele drove the net, and John Herrington buried the loose puck.

The Thunderbirds tried to retaliate with zero success. The Trackers held the birds off through the first and second period, holding the scoreboard at 1-0.

Six minutes into the second period, Connor Bowie made his move. On a broken play from Duncan Ross, Connor Bowie converged on the power play, slamming the puck into the net, bringing the score to 2-0.

The two opponents battled it out in the third period as the Trackers tried to gain more ground yet protect the territory they had while the Thunderbirds tried to make up for lost time.

The Trackers closed the game 2-0, successfully shutting out one of the best teams in the league.

Trackers Goalie, Tyler McCarthur, successfully keep thirty powerhouse shots out of the trackers net.

Sadly, earlier this morning, the Trackers discovered they wouldn’t be able to qualify to play in the finals of the 2018 BC Tier 1 Midget Provincials due to their overall score in the tournament.

Head Coach, Gerard DiCaire said regardless of their ability to win the championship or not the boys still had the opportunity to walk away with bronze.

“It’s not really our style to roll over since we can no longer play in the finals so we just talked about playing our game and being the best we can be in our game tonight.”

The NEBC Trackers will play their final game of the season on March 23rd at 1:30 pm.