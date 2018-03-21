Travel Advisory issued for Wonowon to Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for the Alaska Highway between Wonowon and Fort Nelson.

The Government of Canada Highway contractor has issued the advisory saying there is heavy snow in the area and blowing snow.

Advertisement

A snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and along the Alaska Highway up to Muncho Lake.

TRAVEL ADVISORY – TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED.

SNOWFALL WARNING IN EFFECT, BLOWING SNOW. Public Works will update it again at 2 pm. Check https://t.co/ajubmls4zE for road conditions and cameras https://t.co/eJBsp9MdCF — FNVC @ Fort Nelson (@FNVIC) March 21, 2018

The region could see up to 10 cm of snow today before the storm starts to move into the Peace region.

For updates on highways in the B.C. Peace, you can visit www.drivebc.ca