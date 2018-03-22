Travel advisory remains in place for Alaska Highway to Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory remains in place for the Alaska Highway from Wonowon to Fort Nelson.

Heavy snow over the past 24 hours has caused the highway contractor to issue the advisory. On top of the heavy snow, strong winds are causing white-out conditions.

A snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and along the Alaska Highway. The forecast still calls for up to 20 cm of snow by Friday night.

TRAVEL ADVISORY – TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED.

SNOWFALL WARNING IN EFFECT, BLOWING SNOW. Public Works will update it again at 2 pm. Check https://t.co/ajubmls4zE for road conditions and cameras https://t.co/eJBsp9MdCF — FNVC @ Fort Nelson (@FNVIC) March 21, 2018

For updates on highways in the B.C. Peace, you can visit www.drivebc.ca