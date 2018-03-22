Travel advisory remains in place for Alaska Highway to Fort Nelson

By
Adam Reaburn
-

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory remains in place for the Alaska Highway from Wonowon to Fort Nelson.

Heavy snow over the past 24 hours has caused the highway contractor to issue the advisory. On top of the heavy snow, strong winds are causing white-out conditions.

Advertisement

A snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and along the Alaska Highway.  The forecast still calls for up to 20 cm of snow by Friday night.

For updates on highways in the B.C. Peace, you can visit www.drivebc.ca

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR