Truck snagged on power lines caused outage for over 500 near Fort St. John Monday evening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A semi-truck that snagged power lines caused over 500 residents near Fort St. John to lose electricity on Monday evening.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that officers were called to a report of a collision involving a semi-truck that had snagged onto overhanging power lines on the Rose Prairie Road north of Fort St. John at around 8:50 p.m. Monday. Cpl. Saunderson said that police and BC Hydro crews contained the scene because of live wires that had been brought down by the truck’s impact. No one was injured.

Cpl. Saunderson said the cause of the collision is not clear at this point, and wasn’t able to say whether the driver of the semi exceeded the clearance below the lines, or if the lines had sagged below their stated clearance. On November 9th, 2014 a dump truck activated their bucket while driving in Chetwynd, snagging power lines and killing power to over 1,000 customers in that community. Exactly two months later, another transport truck snagged onto the same lines, which had sagged below their stated height after being struck by the dump truck.

BC Hydro spokesperson Bob Gammer said that the truck likely snagged onto overhanging phone lines mounted lowest on the poles, but that the force of the impact broke one of the electrical poles holding the lines off the ground. Gammer said that in total, 562 customers south of the Doig Road were without power until 5:20 Tuesday morning.