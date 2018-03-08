News

Regional Two charged with attempted murder in Grande Prairie By Chris Newton -

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — A 28-year-old man from the Calgary area and a 28-year-old woman from Grande Prairie are facing charges of attempted murder after an incident in Grande Prairie Tuesday.

At around 6:00 p.m. on March 6th, police were dispatched to the area of 98 Street and 100 Avenue to assist EMS with a man who had sustained multiple stab wounds in an altercation. The victim was transported to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

According to RCMP Cst. Melanie McIntosh, the altercation was captured on video surveillance, and officers were able to quickly identify and locate the suspects. 28 year-old Dylan Gogan has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon, while 28 year-old Stephanie Plamondon has only been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The pair have been remanded into custody and are due to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 12th.