Regional UNBC students conducting survey on proportional representation By Chris Newton -

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Students at the University of Northern B.C. are conducting a survey to hear B.C. residents’ opinions on the province switching to a proportional representation system ahead of a refereedum on the topic this fall.

The survey is designed by undergraduate students in a third-year political science class at UNBC. According to one of the students, Vasiliki Louka, the class is currently learning about social science research methods, including public opinion polling. The survey is a classroom project and not an official UNBC initiative.

Each year, students in Political Science 320, which is a required course for political science majors, designs and conducts a survey. The course is taught by instructor Jason Morris, but is a student-designed and led project.

Past surveys have explored supervised injection sites, liquor sales in grocery stores, the 2015 Canada Winter Games, and youth political participation. The results of these surveys have helped inform public policy changes.

The survey was released earlier this week, and is scheduled to be open until Monday, March 19th, at 4 p.m. The results of the poll will be available after April 6, 2018.

A link to the survey can be found here: https://ca.research.net/r/QYQZFBW, or on the Poli-Sci class Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/unbcpols320/.