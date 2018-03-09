Unemployment increase to over 4 percent

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. moved above 4 percent in the second month of 2018.

According to data released by Stats Canada on Friday, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. sat at 4.5 percent in February, from 3.8 percent in January.

The region saw an addition 600 people added to the labour force in February while the number of people working increased by only 300 up to 38,000 people.

Northeast B.C.’s unemployment remains lower than the rest of the province, which is currently at 4.9 percent. The area with the lowest unemployment in the B.C. was in the Lower Mainland, where only 4.0 percent of the labour force was without work. The highest unemployment rate in B.C last month was recorded in the Thompson-Okanagan, where 7.5 percent of the labour force lacked a job.