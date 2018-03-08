van Nostrand loses to Larter at the Prestige Awards

It was a privilege to be here with Paul, although he did not win the award to be named a finalist is a feat on its own....congrats Paul Posted by City of Fort St. John on Thursday, March 8, 2018

HALIFAX, N.S. – Paul van Nostrand attended the 2018 Prestige Awards at the Convention Centre in Halifax this afternoon.

The Prestige Awards which are hosted by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance, are presented annually to recognize the outstanding volunteer efforts put forth during sporting events across Canada.

Nostrand was one of three finalists for the Sport Event Volunteer of the Year Award and was nominated for his work at the recent World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Nostrand was up against Robbie Larter out of Charlottetown, P.E.I, for his work for Rogers Hometown Hockey which made a stop in the city in late October of last year, and Sachin Kotecha from Waterloo, Ontario, for his work as the Events Director for Quidditch Canada. The winner was Robbie Larter.

“It was a great honour,” added Nostrand. “It was a fantastic experience and a first-class event. Celebrating the sports tourism with others from across Canada has been great. I’m really honoured to be nominated and recognized along with all the fantastic people and events throughout the country.”