van Nostrand one of three nominees for Prestige Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Paul van Nostrand is up for the CSTA Sport Event Volunteer of the Year Award as one of three finalists in 2018.

Nostrand is nominated for his work at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in the Energetic City. He is up against Sachin Kotecha from Waterloo, Ontario and Robbie Larter out of Charlottetown, P.E.I.

In addition to going to the Prestige Awards ceremony on Thursday, van Nostrand says that he will be taking full advantage of the trip out to the east coast.

“It’s quite the honour,” added van Nostrand. “My son [Mike] and I will be heading out to Halifax on Wednesday and will be returning home on Sunday as we have some relatives to visit and of course attending the awards ceremony.”

The Prestige Awards get underway at noon (EST) at the Convention Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Thursday.