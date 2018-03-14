Vivian Krause to speak at FSJ for LNG rally in April

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a pair of rallies in Fort St. John in the Spring of 2016, including one attended by then-Premier Christy Clark, local non-profit organization FSJ for LNG will once again be holding a rally in Fort St. John this Spring.

FSJ for LNG founder Alan Yu said that after members of his organization were among several hundred supporters of Canada’s petroleum industry to rally in downtown Vancouver last weekend, he decided that his organization should once again hold a rally in support of B.C. developing a liquified natural gas industry. Yu said that though 2017 featured some disheartening news for LNG, including Petronas cancelling its proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG project, 2018 is shaping up to be much more optimistic as a global supply glut of LNG is forecast to turn into a shortage in just a few years.

Yu said that this year, FSJ for LNG has confirmed that Vivian Krause is set to deliver a keynote address at this year’s rally, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 21st. Krause is a controversial Vancouver-based blogger and researcher who has received both praise and condemnation for her research into environmental charities in Canada, particularly their source of funding. In addition to hosting her Fair Questions blog, Krause also writes for The Financial Post.

In addition to Krause, Yu said that Peace River North MLA Dan Davies has confirmed his participation in this year’s rally, while other MLA’s both from the BC Liberal Party and the NDP have also been invited, though no other names have yet confirmed. Yu explained that his organization’s official stance is that it will work with the governing New Democrats to get an LNG export industry developed in the province. He added that that he hopes Premier John Horgan will accept an invitation to the rally after his predecessor spoke in Centennial Park two years ago.

According to Yu, the venue for next month’s LNG rally is not yet known, but that he hopes to find a suitable venue and sponsors over the next few days.