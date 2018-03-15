UPDATED: MLA Davies introducing Private Member’s Bill to change Peace River North riding name

UPDATE: Davies’ Private Member’s Bill passed first reading in the Legislature this morning. Davies said that’s it’s now up to the government whether the bill will be brought forward for second reading and debate.

VICTORIA, B.C. — Peace River North MLA Dan Davies doesn’t want to be known as Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, and will be introducing a Private Member’s Bill in the Legislature today to try to make the change official.

Advertisement

Davies said in a statement this morning that he’ll be introducing a bill in the B.C. Legislature today to get the name of the riding that includes Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, and Fort Nelson renamed to Peace River-Northern Rockies. He said that he’ll be introducing the Private Member’s Bill this morning at around 10:10 a.m.

Davies explained that since his nomination as the BC Liberal candidate for last May’s election, he’s felt that the name of the provincial riding in the far corner of Northeast B.C. doesn’t properly reflect the entire riding.

“Folks up in the Northern Rockies [Regional Municipality], they’re nowhere near the Peace River. They’re in a completely different watershed. Northern Rockies takes up ten percent of the province’s landmass. It’s a massive piece of the riding. It’s really the same reason why the federal electoral district was changed to include Northern Rockies.”

Davies’ speech can be watched live on the Legislative Assembly of B.C.’s website: https://www.leg.bc.ca/documents-data/broadcasts-and-webcasts.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we speak with Davies about the introduction of his bill later today.