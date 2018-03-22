Winter storm warning continued for the B.C. Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A winter storm warning remains in effect for the BC Peace Region this morning.

Environment Canada says the warning is still valid because hazardous winter conditions are expected. Total snowfall amounts of between 20 and 30 centimetres are expected in the Peace by late tomorrow.

A low pressure system will move into the BC interior today, creating a strong easterly flow of moist air over northeast BC. The snow is forecast to ease Friday afternoon. In addition, strong northeast winds gusting to 60 km/h will give areas of blowing snow through Friday morning.

Snowfall warnings are also still in effect in the areas around Fort Nelson, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Peace River.

Environment Canada is suggesting motorists postpone any non-essential travel until conditions improve. Up-to-date road conditions can be found at drivebc.ca.