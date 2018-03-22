Winter Storm warning remains in place, more snow on the way

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Peace remains under a winter storm warning. Environment Canada says the Fort St. John Airport has received 14cm of snow since the storm started and the forecast says more is on the way.

Anywhere from 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected by late Friday. A low-pressure system will continue moving across the BC interior tonight, giving a strong easterly flow of moist air over northeast BC. Snow will continue tonight through Friday morning and ease in the afternoon. Additionally, strong northeast winds gusting to 60 km/h will give areas of blowing snow tonight through Friday morning.

According to Caribou Road Services, most of the highways in the South Peace are snow covered.

Highways are snow covered in areas with slippery sections. Please use caution throughout your travels today and drive to road conditions. Please check DriveBC.ca for current highway conditions.

Much the same in the North Peace, with a travel advisory still in place for the Alaska Highway between Wonowon and Fort Nelson.

There is also a report of a collision on Highway 2 at the B.C./Alberta border. Flaggers are on scene directing traffic, but delays should be expected.

For more on the condition of highways in the Peace, visit www.drivebc.ca

Warnings

3:37 PM PDT Thursday 22 March 2018

Winter storm warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are expected by late Friday.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.