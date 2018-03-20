Winter storm watch issued for Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for all of Northeast B.C.

A low moving system from the Yukon will bring snow into the Fort Nelson region overnight Tuesday. As the storm develops, it will move into the B.C. Peace on Wednesday and could bring with it wind gusts of up to 70 km/h and the possibility of up to 50cm of snow with the highest amounts closest to the Rocky Mountains.

See the full warning from Environment Canada below.

Issued at 2018-03-20 22:51 UTC by Environment Canada:

Winter storm watch issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

A low moving from the southern Yukon to northern BC will result in snow intensifying over the Fort Nelson region overnight as moderate northerly winds develop. Winds will strengthen as the arctic air begins to deepen and snow will spread over the Williston and Peace districts throughout the day on Wednesday. Strong northeast winds with gusts as high as 70 km/h are expected to give reduced visibilities in snow and blowing snow over this area through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Snow and wind will ease Friday morning as the low moves off. General snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 20 cm but total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm are possible along the Rocky Mountains especially over the northern Peace District and into the southwestern Fort Nelson region.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.