Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for the Peace, snowfall warnings in effect further north

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has upgraded the winter storm watch issued Tuesday for the Peace Region to a winter storm warning, while a snowfall warning is now in effect for areas north of the Peace.

Meteorologists say that a significant Pacific low pressure system began moving over the BC Interior last night, and will create a strong easterly flow of moist air over Northeast BC. Snow will develop this evening and become heavy at times, especially near the Rockies. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected through Thursday with up to 30 cm likely near the Rockies. In addition, strong easterly winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 will give areas of blowing snow. The snow is not expected to ease until late Friday.

Snowfall amounts of near 10 cm are expected today in the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park regions. The area of moisture will shift southward tonight to remain over southern sections through Thursday. Further accumulations of near 10 cm are expected near Sikanni Chief tonight and again on Thursday. In addition, northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h will develop over southern sections today creating local blowing snow.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan, the forecast is calling for an “anomalous snow event” this week. Castellan said that starting late Wednesday, the system will bring anywhere between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow to the Peace Region. The snow will likely last through the day Thursday and Friday before wrapping up early Saturday.

On average, Fort St. John sees roughly 30 centimetres of snow during the month of March, but so far in 2018, the airport weather station has seen 39.4 centimetres this month alone.