Women's Indoor Soccer League registration is open By Brady Ratzlaff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Indoor Soccer League season is right around the corner and registration is now open.

The league is open to players of any skill level, and will feature games once a week from April 9th to June 25th. Games are played from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. in April and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in May and June.

Fees are $70 for players that registered in the fall, and $95 for new players. A $50 jersey deposit is also required.

Registration is open until April 6th. For more information visit: www.fsjwsl.com