Youth Focused Curling Bonspiels Fill the Peace Region

FORT ST JOHN, BC – The Peace Region was a curling hub as both Fort St John and Taylor held youth-centred bonspiels this past Saturday.

The Fort St John Curling Club hosted their first annual Kid’s Kin Bonspiel while the Taylor Curling Club hosted the 2×2 Bonspiel.

The Kid’s Kin Bonspiel featured fourteen teams of athletes ranging in age from kindergarten to grade six. Each team had a designated coach and represented their elementary school in the bonspiel.

During the Kid’s Kin Bonspiel, teams threw smaller rocks than in typical bonspiels. Instead, the young athletes threw lighter stones to the Jam Can standard.

Typical stones weigh anywhere between thirty-eight and forty-four pounds while the Jam Can rocks weighed closer to ten pounds making it easier to throw for smaller athletes.

Event organizer, Dave Stewart said, “the bonspiel was a day of fun and acted as an excellent opportunity to rejuvenate the youth program of the Fort St John Curling Club.”

Similarly, the 2×2 Curling Bonspiel hosted in Taylor showcased eleven mixed teams. Each team had to have two junior athletes and two adults. Thirty juniors in total took part in the bonspiel.

Event organizer of the 2×2 Bonspiel, Wendy ______ said, “the bonspiel focused on youth development in the sport of curling to benefit not only Taylor but also the neighbouring communities.”

The last opportunity to take part in a bonspiel for the winter season will be taking place this Saturday on March 23rd at the Open Skins Spiel in Taylor.